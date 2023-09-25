Toddlers Kick Off Week with Books and Fun

GREEN RIVER — Toddlers started their week off with lots of fun at Toddler Time at the Sweetwater County Library. The program is designed for children up to 3 years old and supports early literacy and language skills in babies and toddlers.

During Toddler Time, the little ones enjoy interactive books and sing and dance their morning away. Today’s Toddler Time was all about “things that go” like cars, airplanes, and trains.

Becky Iwen, Manager of Youth Services at Sweetwater County Library, started things off with a welcome song that got the kids singing and wiggling along. Along with singing, some of the songs also included sign language. The songs all revolved around “things that go” like The Wheels On The Bus.

Iwen read the book Zoom, Zoom, Baby! to the kids, and encouraged them to interact with the story. After a few more songs, they did their goodbye song before breaking into groups with their parents and guardians to read another book. At the end of the event, kids could color a rocket before leaving.

Toddler Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at Sweetwater County Library, every Tuesday at White Mountain Library, and every Wednesday and Thursday at Rock Springs Library.