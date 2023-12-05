Tolhurst Named Volunteer of the Month by Main Street

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Rebecca Tolhurst as its Volunteer of the Month for November Monday afternoon.

Tolhurst spent several hours with the URA decorating the downtown gazebo in preparation for Santa’s annual return.

Along with these efforts, she also freshened up the paint and magic on Santa’s snowflake throne before it was placed in the gazebo. This throne has been a part of the downtown holiday tradition for the past three seasons and was used at the Rock Springs Historical Museum before that.

“I’ve always had a passion for decorating,” Tolhurst said. “And I was grateful or the opportunity to contribute to the community and the joy of the season.”

Tolhurst has called Sweetwater County her home for several decades.

“Downtown Rock Springs holds a special place in my heart with its charm and sense of community,” she said.

Residents interested in volunteering with Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to kenneth_mccormack@rswy.net or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to the organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages.