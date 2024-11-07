Tom Burman Addresses Fans on UW’s Preparations for Major Changes in College Athletics

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman recently shared his perspective with fans on the significant transformations occurring in college athletics. In a letter to Wyoming supporters, Burman addressed upcoming shifts in NCAA regulations, emphasizing both the opportunities and challenges these changes may bring.

“The world of intercollegiate athletics has never experienced so much change,” Burman wrote. While acknowledging some fans’ concerns about the evolving landscape, he emphasized UW’s commitment to a “student-athlete-centered model” and assured readers that Wyoming will continue to support student-athletes both academically and athletically. “We will continue to focus on developing young people who are students FIRST and who represent our great state with pride and honor,” he stated.

Navigating New NCAA Revenue-Sharing Rules

Among the most impactful changes Burman discussed is the NCAA’s recent House Settlement, which is set to reshape college sports beginning in the fall of 2025. This agreement allows universities to share revenue directly with student-athletes who generate it, creating a “dramatic change and opportunity” for those institutions that can either increase revenue or reduce expenses to enable the revenue-sharing model.

If the settlement receives final approval in April 2025, universities will be permitted to share up to $20 million annually with athletes. Burman highlighted that the settlement would also establish new guidelines for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) compensation, aiming to “alleviate some of the illegitimate transactions that we currently see occurring in the NIL space.” The NCAA will also allocate $2.8 billion in back payments for DI student-athletes who competed between 2016 and 2021, which will reduce funds distributed to institutions by the NCAA, amounting to an annual decrease of about $550,000 for UW beginning in July 2025.

“This will be a financial challenge,” Burman wrote, noting that these shifts would require institutions like UW to make strategic adjustments. Burman explained that roster limitations and scholarship caps are also part of the settlement, meaning universities will need to adhere to new roster limits and potentially reduce team sizes by 2025.

UW Projects and Plans Amid Financial Adjustments

Despite the anticipated financial strain, Burman outlined several ongoing projects at Wyoming, including the renovation of War Memorial Stadium and the construction of a new aquatics center to replace the 50-year-old Corbett Pool. Describing the aquatics center as a “great asset” for both the university and Wyoming’s youth, Burman conveyed optimism about the role these facilities will play in Wyoming’s athletic programs.

While acknowledging that many institutions may cut expenses or eliminate scholarships, Burman described these measures as a “last resort” for Wyoming. Instead, he framed these changes as an opportunity to adapt and remain competitive: “Some will refuse to be at the forefront of this new reality and fall behind their competition. We will not be one of those institutions,” he emphasized.

Fan Support as a Crucial Element of Wyoming’s Future

In his closing remarks, Burman called on UW’s fans to continue their involvement, noting that Wyoming’s future success will depend partly on “ticketing, donations, corporate partnerships, [and] special events.” He encouraged supporters to contribute through the Cowboy Joe Club and the 1WYO Collective, which aids in NIL funding, and urged fans to “sell out the War and pack the AA.”

“We have the best fans in the Mountain West, and at a time like this we need each and every one of them, more than ever, to contribute in any way they can,” he wrote.

Concluding on a positive note, Burman expressed confidence in Wyoming’s potential to thrive in this new era, writing, “We can and will be successful. We can and will be champions. We must – We are Wyoming!”

The whole letter can be found here.