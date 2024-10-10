Tom James (October 10, 1944 – October 8, 2024)

Tom James, 79, of LaBarge, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Tom was born Oct. 10, 1944.

Tom loved spending his time outdoors especially with horses and his family. He had a love/hate relationship with fishing. He also enjoyed whittling wood pieces which were given to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Tom prided himself on working hard, whether at work or home. That determination and effort is shown on the family property. As he built all the buck and rail fences as well as many of the buildings on the property. This work ethic continued throughout his life.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue; daughter Lisa and husband Beau Eddins; son Aaron and wife Casey; daughter Nancy and husband Travis Danze. Seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his son Stanley James.

The family requests all who were touched by Tom join them Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 from 2-5 p.m. 462 Bailey Loop (Viola subdivision) LaBarge, WY, to celebrate this special man.