Tom Mora (October 12, 1931 - April 13, 2026).

Tom Mora, born October 12, 1931 in Mora, New Mexico, died April 13, 2026 at 94 years of age.

Tom Mora was preceded in death by his parents, Irenio Mora and Josie Mora; three brothers, Orville Mora, Frank Mora, and Ray Mora; three sisters, Grace Quintana, Patricia Madsen, and Lily Mora; three sons, Tommy Mora, Sonny Mora, and Mario Mora.

He is survived by four sisters, Delia Pacheco, Jeanie Kamber, Alice Kain, and Linda Mary Virginia Mora; and four sons, Orlando Mora, Faustin Mora, Tano Mora, and Armando Mora; as well as five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

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Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2026 at The First Assembly of God Church, 1380 Hitching Post Dr., Green River. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday night, April 24, 2026 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Graveside services and military honors will be held in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.