Tommy Ortega (January 12, 1948 – July 30, 2025)

It is with profound sadness that the family of Tommy Ortega, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, announces his passing. Tommy passed on July 30, 2025, at the University of Utah Hospital following injuries sustained from a tragic automobile accident. He was born on January 12, 1948, in Rock Springs, the firstborn child of Domenico and Audilia Ortega.

Tommy’s life was marked by adventure, service, and a genuine passion for helping others. He was raised in Green River and developed a love for working with his hands at a young age. During the Vietnam War, he served honorably in the Army, stationed in Germany, as a diesel mechanic working on tanks. His sharp mind and skilled hands often took him exploring Europe on weekends, taking the bullet train, and soaking in new sights and experiences.

Throughout his life, he worked as a cement mason, bringing his craftsmanship and precision to every construction project he was involved in. Also, a dedicated mechanic, Tommy loved tinkering with old trucks and restoring them to their former glory. His greatest passion, however, was fishing. Whether at the Green River or Flaming Gorge Lake, he found peace on the water and often said, “a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work.” His kindness and willingness to lend a hand were evident to all who knew him; he was always ready to help friends and neighbors with vehicle repairs, offer a ride, or assist wherever help was needed.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tommy married Norma Flores and had three children. He later married his sweetheart, Rose Marie Lell, and had one daughter.

He is survived by his children, Tomas Ortega, Marina Ortega Eldridge (Ty), and Mataya Ortega; his stepchildren, Erika Kersey, Christopher Kersey, Kelly Lell, and Amberly Lell; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother Lawrence Ortega; and three sisters, Judy, Paula, and Liz Ortega.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marcy Ortega, his parents, brothers Dean, Floyd, and Frank Ortega, and son-in-law Mario DeHalle.

Tommy’s legacy is one of unwavering service, love, and kindness. His memory will forever be cherished by all whose lives he touched.

Please join the family in celebrating his life on Saturday, August 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buck’n Bar on 50 E Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Friends and family are invited to come share stories, memories, and honor a truly remarkable man.

Rest in peace Tommy. You will be deeply missed, but always remembered.