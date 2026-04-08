Tonnie L. Chatman (February 19, 1954 – March 16, 2026)

Tonnie L. Chatman, a beloved resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the age of 72. Tonnie was born on Friday, February 19, 1954, in Leaksville, North Carolina, to Gather Lee Chatman and Pearl O. Wilson. He was raised amidst the charm of North Carolina, where he also attended school.

In a heartfelt ceremony on October 6, 1990, he married the love of his life, Jane Ann Dufour, in Casper. Their union was a testament to love and partnership, spanning over three decades and blessed with family commitments.

Tonnie dedicated much of his life to building his career, starting as a rig helper with a Getter Trucking. His determination and work ethic saw him rise through the ranks to heavy equipment operator and eventually, a respected crane operator in Industrial Construction and Oil Field. Unfortunately, his career was cut short in 2007 when he retired following a traumatic brain injury.

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Tonnie was known for his charismatic personality and his generous spirit that touched all who crossed his path. Whether working in his garage or lending a helping hand to neighbors, his presence brought warmth and vitality to the community.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Jane Chatman of Rock Springs; Jane’s sons, Thomas John Sisemore of Green River, and Brett Brian Sisemore of Nebraska. His legacy also includes his siblings: half-brother Sandy Overby, and precious grandchildren Scarlett, Wyatt, and Michelle, with the joy of a great-grandchild, Ella Sisemore-Jones.

Tonnie was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Alice, half-brother Michael Overby, and loving step-parents Elmer Overby and Margaret.

In accordance with his wishes, Tonnie will be cremated and there will be no public services held. His family welcomes condolences which may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Tonnie L. Chatman’s memory will be forever cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. His legacy of kindness, hard work, and jovial spirit remains an inspiration to all.