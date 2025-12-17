Tony Ray Porcelli (April 29, 1963 - September 14, 2025).

Tony Ray Porcelli, a longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska and proud Wyoming native, passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2025, at the age of 62.

Born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on April 29, 1963, Tony was the son of Tony and Randy Porcelli. He later made his home in Anchorage, where he lived for many years. Tony will be remembered for his kind heart, loyalty, his ready smile, and the deep love he held for his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving sister, Markie Walker, and her husband Mike. He also leaves behind his uncles, Stan Milonas (Noyy) and Rick Milonas; and his aunts, Ronnie Herbst (Paul) and Robbie Milonas, along with many devoted friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his beloved son, Anthony; his parents, Tony and Randy; and his brother, Kirk.

Tony has been cremated, and the family will honor his life with a private gathering.