Tonya Maria Garcia (August 29, 1974 – January 28, 2023)

Tonya Maria Garcia, 48, passed away on January 28, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after fighting with COPD.

She was born August 29, 1974 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Though Tonya was born in Wisconsin, she grew up and built a wonderful life here in Rock Springs, Wyoming. In 2000 She married her best friend Dennis Garcia and together, they made two families into one beautiful family. In 2002 she received her GED from WWCC. Tonya was a strong woman who loved her family, and she was a fighter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She was loved by so many and had a heart big enough for the world. In her lifetime she touched so many lives. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and loved to share her baked goods. She crocheted the most beautiful blankets, found joy in puzzles, gardening, and in the summer, Tonya loved having her yard full of loved ones for a BBQ, and country music. Most of all, she loved being a super mother, grandmother, and wife. She was the lighthouse in the storm.

Surviving family consists of her parents Sharon and Duane Schuh; brothers Ryan Schuh, and Jason Schuh; husband Dennis Garcia; children and grandchildren Brandon and Lexa Garcia and their two children, Jeanette and Shawn Wright and then two children, Josette and Tony Maciel and their two children, Steven and Barbra Harvey and their five children, Carrie Virginia and Chance Parker and their two children, Serenity Garcia, Jordan Garcia, Holly Thomas and her two children, Michael Thomas; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and all of the children she adopted with an open heart who loved her like a mom.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.