Top 5: Issues That Can Be Treated by a Physical Therapist

If you haven’t been to physical therapy, you may think it is just for those recovering from an injury or surgery. But that’s just a small part of what physical therapists do. Because October is National Physical Therapy Month, we are raising awareness about how and when you should Choose PT.
First, how. With very few exceptions, most of us can go directly to see a physical therapist, just like we would go to the dentist or chiropractor.
Now, when. Here are 5 examples of issues a physical therapist can address.
1. Back Pain
If you have experienced low back pain, you are not alone. Low back pain is very common, and the good news is that most episodes of low back pain are not serious and respond well to conservative, proven treatments by a physical therapist.
Recent studies have shown the sooner low back pain is addressed, the faster and more completely the pain resolves. Click here for more info.
2. Dizziness, Vertigo and Balance Issues
Feeling dizzy and unstable can be a Vestibular issue and related to the inner-ear. This can significantly affect how we feel and affect our balance, which may put us at a high risk for falls.
Physical therapists are able to address these types of issues, often in just one to two visits. Click here for more info.
3. Incontinence, Pelvic or Tailbone Pain or Painful Sex
Believe it or not, 1 in 3 women and millions of men are living with some type of Pelvic Floor problem, so we’re definitely not alone. Most go undiagnosed and untreated, because it is too embarrassing to talk about, even to our health care provider. But many of these issues can be addressed by a specially trained physical therapist.
Fremont Therapy Group and Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy have physical therapists trained in women’s and men’s health. Let us help the pain go away, and the incontinence stop! Click here for more information.
4. Recurring or Chronic Pain
So many people are unnecessarily living with some form of ongoing or recurring pain. Whether it is joint pain, muscle aches or a nagging pain and you aren’t quite sure what caused it or what you need to do. Schedule an appointment to Talk to a PT for Free. One of our physical therapists can help you to decide what your next step should be.
5. Arthritis
54 million adults are living with arthritis in the US. If you are one of them, you don’t have to live with the pain. Physical therapists can do exercises to help improve your range of motion, strength and stability. And help reduce your pain!
The Physical and Occupational therapists at FTG have the skills and certifications to treat a multitude of orthopedic and pain related issues.
These are just a small sample of the specialized education and training that sets us apart from other providers. Each and every person receives individualized, one on one time with their Physical or Occupational Therapist and so much more.
Call or stop by to to Talk to a PT for Free in any of our five locations. Our therapists can help you decide what steps you need to take to get better and back to what you love doing.
