Top 5 Sports Moments of 2018

Another year has come and gone here in Sweetwater County.

Memories have been made, moments have been shared. The new year brings with it a sense of reflection and appreciation.

Without further ado, here are some of SweetwaterNOW’s favorite sports moments in 2018. Thank you for letting us be a part of the action throughout the year!

Farson-Eden Pronghorns Bring Home First Football Championship

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns had quite a memorable football season. Farson finished with an undefeated record that was capped off with the first ever 1A Six-Man State Championship for the Pronghorns.

For several years the Pronghorns had come up short when it came to claiming the trophy. This year’s team sealed the deal with an explosive offense that averaged 71 points per game through the regular season.

Five 6-Man All-State players were named from the Pronghorns. Lain Mitchelson and Clancy Gines were also named 6-Man Player of the Year and 6-Man Defensive Player of the Year respectively.

Read more about the Pronghorns championship victory here.

WWCC Wrestling Makes History

The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team finished a historic season on February 24, taking fourth at the 2017-18 NJCAA Wrestling Championship in Iowa, with two Mustangs bringing home national titles.

Sophomore Kenny Astle won the 149-weight class and was also named the Ernest B. Gould Award winner for Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. Sophomore Mustang wrestler Wade French won the national title in the 197-weight class.

Eight Mustangs qualified for the National Tournament, which is tied for the most wrestlers ever sent to nationals in WWCC history. Five of the wrestlers were named All-Americans, which is the most in WWCC history.

Read more about the Mustangs’ historic wrestling season here.

WWCC Women’s Soccer Wins First Regional Championship

WWCC Women’s Soccer upset LCCC in the Regional IX Championship game in Denver, Colorado 1-0 in the final minute of play. The last minute goal gave the Lady Mustangs the school’s first Region IX Championship for Women’s soccer. Western moved on to district play in Iowa and lost to Iowa Western.

The accomplishment was remarkable considering that head coach Jeff Atkinson had taken over coaching duties four years ago when the program was in rough shape.

Wolves Basketball Team Sends Support to Honorary Ball Boy

Perhaps the greater stories within sports have to do with the positive influences and support that athletes and coaches provide. Such was the case for the Green River High School basketball team earlier this year.

Wolves’ honorary ball boy received a special message from the team after undergoing his ninth surgery. To show their care and support for their honorary ball boy, the Green River Wolves basketball players sent a photo of them holding up signs that spelled out “We Miss You”.

Read more here.

RSHS Girls Cross Country Supports Miles for Mollie

The Rock Springs High School Girls Cross Country team dedicated one of their races to the Movement for Mollie Tibbetts: Miles for Mollie.

Mollie Tibbetts was abducted while out for a run near her Iowa home in July 2018. The body of the 20-year-old runner was eventually found. Athletes from across the United States showed their support for Mollie’s cause — including the RSHS Grils Cross Country team.