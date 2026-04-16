Top-Ranked Jackson Faces Local Teams

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams are set for another round of conference matchups against top-ranked Jackson this week, though winter weather could again play a factor.

Rock Springs will travel to Jackson on Thursday, with the girls scheduled for 4 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m. Green River will then host Jackson on Friday, with the girls at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m. Both days of competition remain dependent on weather conditions, as games around the state have already been canceled due to the forecast.

If played, Friday’s Green River games will be livestreamed by TRN Media, with video-only coverage available for free on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

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Jackson currently holds the top spot in both the Class 4A girls and boys rankings. Green River enters ranked tied for fourth on the girls side and fifth in the boys poll, while Rock Springs looks to challenge one of the state’s top programs despite sitting at 2-3-2 (girls) and 2-5 (boys).

Green River enters the week with momentum, as the Lady Wolves are 5-2-1 and the Wolves sit at 6-2.

Both teams have already seen Jackson once this season.

Rock Springs battled in difficult conditions in its previous meeting with Jackson, with the Lady Tigers falling 3-2 in a competitive match, while the Tigers boys dropped a 10-0 decision. Green River also faced Jackson on the road earlier this year, where the Lady Wolves led at halftime before falling 4-3, and the Wolves lost 5-0.

For Rock Springs, Thursday presents another opportunity to compete against the top-ranked team, while Green River will aim to defend its home field Friday and potentially shift momentum in the conference standings.