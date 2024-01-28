Top Ranked Lady Buffalos Fall while Boys Hold off Eagles

LYMAN – The Lyman Eagles and the Mountain View Buffalos clashed Saturday for the first time, a meeting that would end with both schools walking away with one victory. The Lyman girls upset the Lady Buffalos 51-43 while the Mountain View boys handled a late push by the Eagles to win 40-34.

It was a tight first half between the Lady Eagles and Lady Buffalos. The score was tied at the half 17-17. Both teams would significantly increase their scoring output in the second half with the Lady Eagles scoring 34 in the second half while Mountain View could only manage 26 points in the half. The Lady Eagles did a great job defensively as they claimed steal after steal in the ball game, one of their best strengths of the year.

Mountain View’s McKinlee Covolo and Lyman’s BriLee Bradshaw had great games as they led their respective teams in scoring. Covolo finished the game with 17 points and Bradshaw had 15. Owen Hanson was second in scoring for the Lady Eagles. She had 14 on the night with three made shots from behind the arc.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The JV girls played each other before the start of the first Varsity game. Here are some pictures from the JV Lady Buffalos 38-14 victory.

In the boys’ game, it was a close contest in the first quarter with an 11-10 Buffalos lead after the first eight minutes. Mountain View would go on to have a great second quarter, scoring 13 points while holding Lyman to six for a 24-16 score at the half. This would end up being a big enough lead to carry Mountain View to the end as the Eagles would outscore the Buffalos 18-16 in the second half but it was not enough to secure the first conference win of the year for the Lyman boys.

Will Anderson led the Buffalos in scoring with nine points, earning seven in the first half. For Lyman, Caleb Smith led the way with 10 points and three blocks.

Next week, Mountian View faces Lander Tuesday. Lyman hosts Thermopolis Friday while Mountain View hosts Worland. On Saturday, Lyman hosts Worland while Thermopolis faces Mountain View.