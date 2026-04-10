Top-Ranked Opponents Visit Sweetwater County this Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A busy weekend of conference play awaits the Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams, as both programs prepare to host Casper schools Kelly Walsh and Natrona County in a four-match slate Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s games will feature Rock Springs hosting top-ranked Kelly Walsh, with the girls’ match set for 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m., while Green River hosts Natrona County at the same times. On Saturday, the matchups flip, with Green River hosting Kelly Walsh and Rock Springs welcoming Natrona County.

Fans unable to attend Friday’s contests will be able to watch live, as TRN Media will stream all games. The Rock Springs matches will be available on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page, while Green River’s games will be streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

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The weekend presents a significant test for both programs as Kelly Walsh comes into the weekend with the No. 1-ranked girls team in 4A, while the boys are tied for second place on the latest coaches and media polls.

Green River enters after splitting road matches at Jackson, with the boys now 4-1 and ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, and the girls sitting at 3-2. The Wolves will look to respond at home, where they opened the season undefeated, as they take on a Natrona County team Friday before facing Kelly Walsh on Saturday.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, will look to build momentum after a tough pair of games in the cold last week at home against Jackson, the top-ranked boys team and the third-ranked girls team.