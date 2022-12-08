Torrington Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Case

TORRINGTON — A 68-year-old Torrington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking a female pedestrian crossing the street and then leaving the scene.

According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, today the Goshen County Attorney’s Office formally charged Gomez Gallardo, 68, of Torrington with aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), no insurance, leaving the crash scene, and failing to give information and render aid.

On October 26, a hit-and-run crash occurred within the city limits of Torrington. At 9:20 a.m., WHP troopers were requested to assist the City of Torrington Police Department on the crash due to a conflict of interest with the suspect involved in the hit and run.

“WHP Troopers obtained video footage from a school bus and surveillance camera footage from a nearby business of the crash. A suspect was identified and interviewed, along with other witnesses,” the press release states.

After the investigation, troopers determined that a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on Main Street and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto West Valley Road when the vehicle collided with a female crossing the street.

“The suspect driver left the scene without rendering aid to the struck victim,” the release states.