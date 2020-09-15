Torrington Man Dies in Vehicle Collision North of Lingle

CHEYENNE — On September 15, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 123 on US 85 north of Lingle, Wyoming. At 5 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2009 Dodge 3500 was traveling southbound on US 85. The Dodge crossed into the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2007 Ford Mustang before overturning.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 25-year-old Stilwell, Oklahoma resident Collin Sanders. Sanders was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Banner Health in Torrington, Wyoming, for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger in the Dodge has been identified as 22-year-old Braggs, Oklahoma resident Walter Hanson. Hanson was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Niobrara Community Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver in the Ford has been identified as 20-year-old Torrington, Wyoming resident Jose Vazquez Reyes. Reyes was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention/fatigue on the part of Sanders is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 88th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 116 in 2019, 79 in 2018, and 108 in 2017 to date.