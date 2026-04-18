Tough Night at Home for Wolves

GREEN RIVER — The Green River soccer teams faced another tough test Friday at home against Jackson, with both the Wolves and Lady Wolves falling in conference play.

Jackson earned a 3-0 win in the girls match and a 7-0 victory in the boys game, remaining unbeaten against Sweetwater County teams this season.

In the girls match, Jackson broke through late in the first half, scoring with 12:43 remaining to take a 1-0 lead. The Broncs added another goal with 9:01 left before halftime to extend the advantage to 2-0 at the break.

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Jackson added its final goal with just over a minute remaining in the match to secure the 3-0 win.

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Despite the result, Green River’s defense showed resilience throughout the second half, battling tough conditions and limiting Jackson’s scoring opportunities for much of the half before a late goal in the closing moments.

In the boys match, Jackson took control early.

The Broncs scored in the fourth and seventh minutes to quickly build a lead, then added another goal in the 34th minute to take a 3-0 advantage into halftime.

Jackson continued to apply pressure in the second half, adding goals in the 49th and 69th minutes, along with two late scores to complete the 7-0 win.

With the results, Green River’s boys move to 6-3 on the season, while the Lady Wolves are now 5-3-1.

The games also marked the completion of Jackson’s regular-season sweep of Sweetwater County teams this season, as the Broncs remain unbeaten against both Green River and Rock Springs.

The Pitt Construction Player of the Game is Lady Wolves goalkeeper Mikayla Flores, who turned in a strong performance against the top-ranked team. Battling tough winds that made the ball difficult to track, Flores recorded multiple key saves and helped hold Jackson to just one second-half goal until the closing moments, keeping the Lady Wolves within reach throughout the match.