Tourism Board Member Honored for Service

Outgoing Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board Member Bridget Bernard was recently honored for her years of service to the board. Those photographed are, in front, from left to right: board member Julia Ruble, tour guide Dawn Dale, CEO Jenissa Meredith, outgoing board member Bridget Bernard, board member Ainhoa Ferrer, and tour guide Lucy Diggins-Wold. In back, from left to right, board member Kim Strid, board member Randall Dale, board member Mark Lyon, industry relations specialist Allison Volcic, and board member Dominic Wolf. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

Sweetwater County – An outgoing member of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board recently received honors recognizing nearly a decade of service to the organization.

Bridget Bernard’s time on the board began in 2014 and ended in 2023. She held every executive board position during that period.

“Bridget has been a tremendous asset to the board in many ways,” Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, said. “From the experience and expertise that she brought as the general manager of the Hampton Inn in Rock Springs, to her commitment to supporting local events and tourism projects, her leadership and true passion for tourism will be greatly missed.”

