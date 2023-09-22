Tourism Board Member Honored for Service

Sweetwater County – An outgoing member of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board recently received honors recognizing nearly a decade of service to the organization.

Bridget Bernard’s time on the board began in 2014 and ended in 2023. She held every executive board position during that period.

“Bridget has been a tremendous asset to the board in many ways,” Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, said. “From the experience and expertise that she brought as the general manager of the Hampton Inn in Rock Springs, to her commitment to supporting local events and tourism projects, her leadership and true passion for tourism will be greatly missed.”