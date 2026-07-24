Tower Rock Run Returns August 8 with Scenic Races Through Flaming Gorge

Lace up your running shoes and experience one of the most scenic races in the region! The 2026 Tower Rock Run returns on Saturday, August 8, inviting runners and walkers of all ages to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Flaming Gorge while participating in a fun and rewarding community event.

Hosted at the Sheep Creek Geological Loop, the Tower Rock Run offers something for everyone with a 10K, 5K, and 1-Mile Fun Run beginning at 8:00 a.m. Whether you’re chasing a personal best, competing for awards, or simply looking for a memorable morning outdoors with family and friends, this event has a race for you.

Participants in the 10K and 5K will compete for overall male and female awards, along with male and female age group prizes. After crossing the finish line, stick around the Navajo Cliffs Picnic Area for refreshments and prize drawings as you celebrate your accomplishment with fellow runners.

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Set against the spectacular red rock cliffs and towering formations of Flaming Gorge, the Tower Rock Run offers an unforgettable race experience unlike any other.

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Race Start: 8:00 a.m.

Sheep Creek Geological Loop

10K • 5K • 1-Mile Fun Run

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or looking for a fun family activity, the Tower Rock Run is a great way to enjoy the natural beauty of Daggett County while supporting a fantastic community tradition.

Register today by scanning the QR code and get ready to discover the natural beauty of Flaming Gorge!