Tracie Lynn Malone (August 10, 1972 – May 21, 2023)

Tracie Lynn Malone, 50, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Tracie was born August 10, 1972 in Gillette, Wyoming; the daughter of James Richard Malone and Debora Sue Carlile.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1990 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Tracie was a Senior Permit Agent for Dominion Energy/Wexpro. Her interests included going for side-by-side rides, camping, outdoors, golfing and attending concerts. She loved to spend time with her fur babies, Sophie; Sadie; Mazey; her friends and family. Tracie was also an avid fan of the Wyoming Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys.

Survivors include her fiance, Phillip Brouilette of Rock Springs; brother, Chad Osier and wife Kacey of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two sisters, Ashley Osier of Liberal, Kansas, Melissa Beckstead of Washington; two aunts, Diana Elliot and husband Rick, Sandy Dixon and husband Dale of Oklahoma; three nieces, Destiny, Natalie, and Cora; two nephews, Randall and Maddox;

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Halie; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.