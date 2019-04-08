Track & Field Results From the Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope”

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School hosted the Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope” on Saturday. The meet featured 13 schools in 18 scored events. Rock Springs, Green River and Farson-Eden were all a part of the action throughout Saturday’s meet.

The Tigers claimed first in team rankings for both boys and girls. The boys scored a total of 182.5 points while the girls racked up 147 points. Both teams recorded seven first place finishers in various events.

Green River also performed strong. The Wolves’ boys team placed second with 125.5 points and the girls took fourth with 91 points. Three of the five first place finishes for the boys team came from Marcos Valerio who had an outstanding day. For the girls, two events saw the Wolves finish at the top of the list.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Farson-Eden competed hard but didn’t see similar results. The girls team placed last, scoring eight team points. For the boys, nine points earned the Pronghorns the 11 spot.

Full results from the meet can be viewed in the link below:

https://www.sweetwaternow.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2019-ted-schroeder-meet-of-hope.pdf

Girls Team Results

1 Rock Springs – 147

2 Pinedale – 125

3 Cokeville – 110

4 Green River – 91

5 Kemmerer – 66

6 Big Piney – 48

7 HEM – 22

8 Mountain View – 17

9 Encampment – 15

10 Rich High – 12

10 Rawlins – 12

12 Farson – 8

Boys Team Results

1 Rock Springs – 182.5

2 Green River – 125.5

3 Mountain View – 77

4 Cokeville – 62

5 Pinedale – 49

6 Rawlins – 40.5

7 Saratoga – 40

8 HEM – 37

9 Big Piney – 25

10 Kemmerer – 19

11 Farson – 9

11 Encampment – 9

13 Rich High – 6.5