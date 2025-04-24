Tracking and Conserving Bumble Bees with the BLM

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Bureau of Land Management is reaching out for participation in a citizen science effort aimed at sustaining the bumble bees in Wyoming.

The Mountain States Bumble Bee Atlas is being coordinated by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. They are seeking volunteers to track and conserve native bumble bee species in Wyoming. No prior experience is necessary, but the volunteers are asked to fill out at least two surveys during the 2025 field season.

Training is free, and there are multiple flexible options for volunteers to complete the training to be prepared. Registration and full training material are available, and there are grid cells to adopt for observations.

