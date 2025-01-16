Tracy Ann Gray (April 19, 1960 – January 12, 2025)

Tracy Ann Gray, born on April 19, 1960, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully after a long illness on January 12, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming.

Tracy was the beloved daughter of Thomas Gray and Karen Gray, and Judy Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Bill and Marjorie Medill, who played an important role in her life. She is survived by her siblings: Libby (Jr.) Kirton of Mesquite, NV; Pam (Marv) Tyler of Grantsville, UT; her twin brother, Tom Gray of Wheatridge, CO; and Margie Gray of Rock Springs, WY.

As a devoted mother, Tracy leaves behind her son, Russell Allen Gray. Tracy loved her son deeply and was very proud of him, cherishing every moment they shared. She was a proud grandmother to Alana, Russell Jr., and Rylan, and she found immense happiness in her role as a great-grandmother to Rhyker.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tracy was a special kind of nice. Although her life was cut short with health issues, she left her mark on everyone around her. Her love for her family and kids was almost equal to her love for slot machines. And we can’t blame her because she was really lucky!

Tracy’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her warmth, kindness, and love leave behind a legacy that will continue to bring comfort and peace to those she leaves behind.

Services will be held later this year.