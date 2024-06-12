Tracy Lee Staggs (May 5, 1971 – June 6, 2024)

Tracy Lee Staggs, 53, passed away on June 6, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on May 5, 1971 in Caldwell, Idaho, the son of Billy Ray Staggs and Joan Marie Lenz.

Tracy attended high school in Caldwell, before working in various jobs involving machinery rentals and over the road hauling.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He enjoyed spending his time being outdoors and riding his motorcycle as much as he possibly could. He also cherished being with his dogs. Tracy had a wonderful kind soul and he will be deeply missed by his many friends in Idaho and Wyoming.

Survivors include his mother Joan M. Lake of Rock Springs, WY; son Billy Jaden Staggs of Middleton, ID; stepson Ian-Ehron Robison; stepdaughter Raychell Robison; brother Eric William Staggs; ex-wife Jamie Garrett; 4 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Billy Staggs, and his grandparents.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.