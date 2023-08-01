Traffic Changes to Occur During Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) wants to remind residents attending the Sweetwater County Fair of traffic changes during the event.

The traffic route changes starts Tuesday night and will continue nightly through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Beginning at 5 p.m., traffic will become northbound only on Yellowstone Road and wrap around onto Foothill Boulevard. There will be no left turns at the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Signal Drive until midnight.

There will be an additional change nightly at 9 p.m. to alleviate traffic congestion following the concerts. Northbound traffic on Foothill Boulevard will become right-turn only at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Signal Drive. Traffic on Foothill Boulevard from Gannett Drive to Signal Drive will be southbound only until midnight.

Additionally, the main gate of the fair will be closed to vehicle traffic all week long and Armory Drive will also be closed nightly at 5 p.m. to through traffic for added safety to fairgoers.