Traffic Delays Expected at Boulder Bridge in August

PINEDALE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is informing anglers and boaters that there may be temporary traffic delays at the Boulder Bridge Public Access Area on the New Fork River south of Pinedale between August 15 and October 1, 2020.

Sublette County is planning a construction project on the Paradise Road near Boulder to repair road and guardrail damage due to bank erosion on the New Fork River.

The work may cause temporary access delays to the boat ramp while concrete is being poured at the access entrance. However, it is planned to provide at least one lane of traffic access during the project.

Other temporary delays may be caused by heavy equipment working on the Paradise Road. The boat ramp will remain functional during construction. Alternative public parking may need to be provided at the nearby Bureau of Land Management access on the Paradise Road.

Additional information including the location of the Boulder Bridge Public Access Area may be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website at the following link: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/Public-Access-Areas/New-Fork-River-Boulder-Bridge .

Any questions can be directed to the Pinedale Office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-367-4353.