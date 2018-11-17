Tragic Incident Remains Under Investigation Following Student Death in Laramie

LARAMIE — Very little information is available at this hour from Albany County School District #1 following a report on Laramie Live about a “tragic incident” involving a Laramie High School student this morning.

Laramie Live confirmed a student death in a Facebook post earlier today, and the school district issued a short statement following the incident. But details about the situation remain few this afternoon.

The Laramie Live Facebook story appears below.

