Trajan 'Trey' Lenn McQuitty (October 21, 1991 - January 16, 2026).

Trajan “Trey” Lenn McQuitty passed peacefully at the University of Utah hospital the morning of January 16, 2026 at the age of 34.

He was born October 21, 1991 to Darnell Eugene McQuitty and Lori Lynn Cochran. He spent most of his first years of his life in Andrews Texas before moving to Green River at the age of 18.

Trey was a devoted family man with a heart of gold and a contagious smile. His greatest joy was his daughter Payton. He was so proud to be her dad and loved her beyond measure. He took great pride in his McQuitty heritage and was always willing to stand up for those in need. With a natural charisma and leadership abilities, Trey had a way of drawing people to him and making everyone feel welcome. Once you were his friend, it was a lifelong friendship, through all the hills and valleys. His love of laughter and playful pranks will be deeply missed but carried on by his daughter Payton.

He loved spending his time outdoors with his family and friends. He spent his free time fishing, playing horse shoes, barbecuing or sitting by a fire. Catching a fish no matter the size always put a smile on his face.

Trajan received Christ when he was nine years old. He made a profession of faith in Christ at 2nd Baptist church on February 6, 2000 and was baptized on February 20, 2000. He loved God and His Savior Jesus Christ. He was in Bible Drill in his youth and started attending church again in the past year. He often spoke about the bible and Jesus with his grandma and started sharing his faith with friends through the last year.

Survivors include his father Darnell McQuitty and wife Kim of Green River; mother Lori Cochran of Andrews, Texas; daughter Payton McQuitty of Green River; brothers James Greene and partner Bethany Wimmer, Trenton Greene all of Green River; sister Mandy Patterson and husband Brandon of Andrews, Texas; grandparents Dwight and Linda McQuitty of Andrews, Texas, Stepanie Fewkes of Green River; as well as many loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his nephew Brandon Vanzant, brother Anthony Greene, grandparents Alene and Curtis Jones, and grandfather Mark L. Fewkes.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 24, 2026 at The Hill church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River. Clint Scott will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to services at the church.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.