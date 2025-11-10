Transmission Line Being Examined Following Monday Outage

GREEN RIVER — A transmission line issue is being blamed for a power outage that hit Green River Monday afternoon, though an exact cause is unknown.

Jonathan Whitesides, a spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power, said power through a transmission line was lost at about 1:20 p.m., with power being restored to all customers by 2:19 p.m. He said power was routed through another transmission line to restore power.

Whitesides said a line patrolman was sent to investigate a potential cause for the outage, which consists of examining 19 miles of transmission line. If the patrolman doesn’t find any issues with the transmission line, the inactive line will be re-energized in a process Whitesides said wouldn’t be noticeable to power customers.