Transportation Commission Awards $2.3 Million Regional Project

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Office in Rock Springs. WYDOT photo.

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $2.3 million contract for a Wyoming Department of Transportation project during its September regular business meeting.

The Commission awarded the bid to Rock Springs-based Kilgore Companies, LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. for combined salt and sand stockpiling at various locations in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is March 31, 2026.

The project is funded primarily with state dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.