Transportation Commission Awards 2 Area Project Contracts

ROCK SPRINGS — Drivers in Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Uinta Counties will see construction work being funded through federal and state dollars according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded 10 contracts totalling about $50 million during its April meeting. One of those contracts, valued at $12 million and funded with federal money, went to DeBernardi Construction of Rock Springs. The project will see the company initiate bridge rehabilitation work at various locations in the two-county area, including electrical upgrades, replacing concrete slabs, the installation of reinforcing steel and guardrails, and excavation. The completion date is Nov. 30, 2027.

A second contract was approved as well, totalling $5.5 million and funded through state construction money, was awarded to Rock Springs-based Kilgore Companies, doing business as Lewis and Lewis. The project will involve milling and asphalt placement in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties. The completion date is set for Oct. 31.