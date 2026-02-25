Transportation Commission Awards 2 Bids for Work in Southwest Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Southwest Wyoming will see a portion of more than $40 million in contracts approved by the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s transportation commission.

The commission awarded a $2.1 million bid to Hardrives Construction Company of Montana for a chip sealing project at various points along Wyoming Highway 28 in Sweetwater and Sublette Counties. The completion date is listed for Aug. 31.

A second $968,000 bid was awarded to Utah-based Straight Stripe Painting Inc. for an epoxy striping project applying pavement markings at locations in Sweetwater, Sublette, Teton and Uinta Counties. The project completion date was set for Oct. 31.

WYDOT says all of the projects are funded though federal funds.