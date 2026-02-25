Transportation Commission Awards 2 Bids for Work in Southwest Wyoming

Transportation Commission Awards 2 Bids for Work in Southwest Wyoming

Photo courtesy of WYDOT.

CHEYENNE — Southwest Wyoming will see a portion of more than $40 million in contracts approved by the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s transportation commission.

The commission awarded a $2.1 million bid to Hardrives Construction Company of Montana for a chip sealing project at various points along Wyoming Highway 28 in Sweetwater and Sublette Counties. The completion date is listed for Aug. 31.

A second $968,000 bid was awarded to Utah-based Straight Stripe Painting Inc. for an epoxy striping project applying pavement markings at locations in Sweetwater, Sublette, Teton and Uinta Counties. The project completion date was set for Oct. 31.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WYDOT says all of the projects are funded though federal funds.

Related Articles

Westerns Theatre Department Presents ‘Seussical’ For Spring Semester

Westerns Theatre Department Presents ‘Seussical’ For Spring Semester

I-80 Crash near Lyman Brings 2026 Highway Deaths to 19

I-80 Crash near Lyman Brings 2026 Highway Deaths to 19

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Frostbite 5K And 10K Winners Announced

Frostbite 5K And 10K Winners Announced