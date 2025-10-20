Transportation Commission Awards $24.66 Million in Regional Road Projects

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded bids for road projects in the region during its October meeting.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $15.4 million to Cheyenne-based JTL Group, operating as Knife River, for a mill and overlay project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control, structure and milling work on approximately 11.90 miles on the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Creston Junction in Carbon County. The completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Another bid valued at approximately $8.5 million was awarded to Montana-based Riverside Contracting for an overlay and wearing course project involving asphalt paving, structure and signing work on approximately 6.30 miles on the east- and westbound lanes on I-80 beginning just west of Lyman in Uinta County. The completion date is also Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission also awarded a $765,000 contract to South Dakota-based Highway Improvement for a project involving crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 52 miles on Wyoming Highway 28 at various locations in Sublette and Sweetwater Counties. The project is scheduled to be complete by May 31, 2026.

Overall, the Commission awarded nearly $38 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation projects. The three projects are funded mostly with federal dollars.