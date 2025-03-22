Transportation Commission Awards Regional Project Bids

CHEYENNE –– The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $21.49 million in contracts for eight Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its March 20 regular business meeting, with some of the work impacting the southwest Wyoming region.

Amongst the contract awards was one impacting Sweetwater County. The commission awarded a $3.59 million bid to Washington-based Acme Concrete Paving Inc. for a concrete slab replacement project involving milling, crack sealing, concrete paving, traffic control, signage and fencing work on approximately 3.5 miles of Interstate 80 between Granger and Green River. The contract completion date is Oct. 31.

The commission also awarded an $807,466 bid to Cowley-based S & L Industrial for a rumble strip project involving rumble strips, asphalt paving and traffic control work at various locations statewide. The contract completion date is Oct. 31.

The above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars. The following project awarded by the commission this month is funded primarily with state dollars:

Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. was awarded a $4.82 million bid that will use primarily state funding dollars for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control, asphalt paving and seeding/erosion control work at various locations within Lincoln, Sublette and Teton Counties. The contract completion date is June 30.

WYDOT said the commission awarded almost all projects to the lowest bid.