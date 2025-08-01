Transportation Commission Awards WYDOT Project Bids in Southwest Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Wyoming Department of Transportation projects in southwest Wyoming were a significant part of the $33.1 million in contracts awarded by the Wyoming Transportation Commission during its July 17 meeting.

The largest bid, amounting to $30.68 million, was awarded to Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc., for a combined wildlife crossing and culvert cleaning project at various locations within Lincoln and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027. The commission also awarded a $378,525 bid to Utah-based Whitaker Construction Company Inc. for a pipe-lining project in various locations within Carbon County. That contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025. Those projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

A project in Sweetwater County will be funded primarily with state dollars. The commission awarded a bid to Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. amounting to $303,206 for a lighting upgrade project in various locations within the county. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

