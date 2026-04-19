Transportation Director Steps Off the SCSD No. 2 Bus

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has an empty transportation director position following Rachel Todd’s resignation last week.
Superintendent Scott Cooper said a meeting with the transportation department to discuss the department’s direction following Todd’s departure took place Monday. Cooper also said Todd was a great asset to the department, wishing her well.
“She did a lot of good work while she was here,” Cooper said.
Cooper said Todd brought “tons of positive energy” to the department, introducing innovative ideas to the district.
While the departure leaves the department without a leader, Cooper is more concerned with several bus driver positions that also remain open.
“We’re a little tight on bus drivers,” he said.