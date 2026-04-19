Transportation Director Steps Off the SCSD No. 2 Bus

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has an empty transportation director position following Rachel Todd’s resignation last week.

Superintendent Scott Cooper said a meeting with the transportation department to discuss the department’s direction following Todd’s departure took place Monday. Cooper also said Todd was a great asset to the department, wishing her well.

“She did a lot of good work while she was here,” Cooper said.

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Cooper said Todd brought “tons of positive energy” to the department, introducing innovative ideas to the district.

While the departure leaves the department without a leader, Cooper is more concerned with several bus driver positions that also remain open.

“We’re a little tight on bus drivers,” he said.