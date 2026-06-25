Treasurer’s Office Sees Positive Response with Rock Springs Office

Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan and Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson at the satellite treasurer's office in Rock Springs at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building.

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents are finding that some county services are available at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building at 333 Broadway on Mondays and Fridays.

The Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office opened a satellite office in the building June 1, with services through the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office beginning June 8. The office is open both days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a lunch closure taking place from 1-1:30 p.m.

“We can do everything here,” Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan said.

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The full list of services offered by the treasurer’s office are available Mondays, while only vehicle registration renewals are done Fridays. Title services offered by the county clerk’s office are done by appointment only on Mondays. Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson said this is done to ensure the proper paperwork needed for the transaction is on site.

Cowan said his office has had a positive response with the new location, though some residents continue to go to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, where the treasurer’s office previously operated. Cowan said seniors have been thankful because they don’t have to drive to Green River.

“They love it,” Cowan said.