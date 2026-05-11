Treasurer’s Office to Open Services in Downtown Rock Springs June 5

ROCK SPRINGS — Starting June 5, The Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office will host its renewals-only vehicle registration services at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building at 333 Broadway.

Residents can utilize the services at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce before then. The office will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a lunch closure set to take place from 1-1:30 p.m.

The new location also allows for a partnership with the county clerk’s office, which will offer vehicle title services on Mondays by appointment in Rock Springs. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 872-3737.

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The treasurer’s office said the Downtown Rock Springs location creates a full-service extension to the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.