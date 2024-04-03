Treat Yourself to a Murder Mystery Fundraiser Dinner

Join us for an evening of intrigue, mystery, and mouthwatering food at the captivating Murdering Mystery Dinner Fundraiser. On April 19th, 2024, the Golden Hour Senior Center and Green River High School theater department will come together to present “The Storybook Reunion Murders.”

WHEN April 19th

5:00 pm WHERE Golden Hour Senior Center

Prepare to be transported into a world of secrets, suspense, and unexpected twists as you witness the unfolding of a thrilling murder mystery. This unique event will feature a compelling storyline, talented actors, and an interactive experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:00 p.m. Indulge in a delectable meal of chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, roasted broccoli, and a slice of cherry pie for dessert. As you savor the delicious food, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for clues and suspicious behavior among the guests. It’s $23 for seniors and $25 for everyone else!

PLEASE BUY TICKETS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE

In addition to the captivating murder mystery, there will also be a 50/50 raffle, whole pies, and a selection of specialty non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Green River High School theater department and the Golden Hour Senior Center.

Together, we can solve the crime, support our community, and create a memorable evening that will leave you captivated and entertained.