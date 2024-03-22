Treat Yourself to Inkfest 2024

Treat Yourself to Inkfest 2024

Ensure you catch the Inkfest Tattoo Show this year; it’s a must-see! They have over 150 artists with food and music on site. They also have Bouncy House Land outside monitored and staffed. Must be 21 years old to drink. There will be a notary on site as well.

We are proud and honored to announce that Ripley’s Believe It or Not and Matt Gone will be coming out to Inkfest.  Healed black and grey and healed color pieces category for the public to enter judged by Inkmasters, Ryan Eternal, Caroline Evans, and the one and only Northwest Tattoo Museum & Tattooing.

Caroline Evans also has a class available for the art of handwritten tax documents and apt training (artist and attendees, please contact her to set up your participation in the classes ASAP so she can have the materials ready per client. )

Advertisement - Story continues below...

We also have world renound:

Judy Parkers Tattoos
Doc West
Lisa Stedman

Proud to announce Inkmaster will be here!

WHEN

April 5th, 6th, & 7th
10 AM-1 AM

WHERE

Sweetwater Events Complex
3320 Yellowstone Road

For more information visit sweetwaterinkfest.com or Swèetwater county inkfest tattoo show

For more questions call (307) 705-8288 or email sweetwaterinkfest@gmail.com

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Come and Celebrate The Mayor’s Arts Awards

Come and Celebrate The Mayor’s Arts Awards

Don’t Wait to Have the Advance Directive Talk

Don’t Wait to Have the Advance Directive Talk

Genesis Alkali Hiring for Multiple Positions

Genesis Alkali Hiring for Multiple Positions

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Peanut, Winchester & Bandit

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Peanut, Winchester & Bandit