Treat Yourself to Inkfest 2024

Ensure you catch the Inkfest Tattoo Show this year; it’s a must-see! They have over 150 artists with food and music on site. They also have Bouncy House Land outside monitored and staffed. Must be 21 years old to drink. There will be a notary on site as well.

We are proud and honored to announce that Ripley’s Believe It or Not and Matt Gone will be coming out to Inkfest. Healed black and grey and healed color pieces category for the public to enter judged by Inkmasters, Ryan Eternal, Caroline Evans, and the one and only Northwest Tattoo Museum & Tattooing.

Caroline Evans also has a class available for the art of handwritten tax documents and apt training (artist and attendees, please contact her to set up your participation in the classes ASAP so she can have the materials ready per client. )

We also have world renound:

Judy Parkers Tattoos

Doc West

Lisa Stedman

Proud to announce Inkmaster will be here!

WHEN April 5th, 6th, & 7th

10 AM-1 AM WHERE Sweetwater Events Complex

3320 Yellowstone Road

For more information visit sweetwaterinkfest.com or Swèetwater county inkfest tattoo show

For more questions call (307) 705-8288 or email sweetwaterinkfest@gmail.com