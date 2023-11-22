Treat Yourself to New Gear at The Up in Arms Gun Show

Looking to stock up on some great gear? You’re in luck!
You can find everything you need at the Up in Arms Gun Show.
See their vast selection at the Sweetwater Events Complex November 24-26, 2023.
EVENT DETAILS
Friday 24th 3PM – 7PM
Saturday 25th 9AM – 5PM
Sunday 26th 9AM – 3PM
Entry is $6 for the weekend
12 and under free with an adult
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR?
- Vendors can still sign up! Entry is $50 for an 8 ft. table.
QUESTIONS/REGISTATION
- Contact Lisa at (208) 420-2295
Like Up in Arms LLC on Facebook!