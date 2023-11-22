Treat Yourself to New Gear at The Up in Arms Gun Show

Best selection and prices from all over the states!
Looking to stock up on some great gear? You’re in luck!

You can find everything you need at the Up in Arms Gun Show.

See their vast selection at the Sweetwater Events Complex November 24-26, 2023.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday 24th  3PM – 7PM
Saturday 25th  9AM – 5PM
Sunday 26th  9AM – 3PM

Entry is $6 for the weekend 
12 and under free with an adult

INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR?

  • Vendors can still sign up! Entry is $50 for an 8 ft. table.

QUESTIONS/REGISTATION

Like Up in Arms LLC on Facebook!

