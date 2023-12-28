Treat Yourself to New Gear at The Up in Arms Show

Treat Yourself to New Gear at The Up in Arms Show

Looking to stock up on some great gear? You’re in luck!

You can find everything you need at the Up in Arms Gun Show.

See their vast selection at the Sweetwater Events Complex on January 5th, 6th, and 7th!

Event Details

Friday 5th  3PM – 7PM
Saturday6th  9AM – 5PM
Sunday 7th  9AM – 3PM

Entry is $6 for the weekend 
12 and under free with an adult

DON’T MISS THE GUN GIVEAWAY ON SUNDAY AT 2PM!

A drawing for a SHOTGUN will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 7th.

(1) Raffle ticket will be given per admission.

INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR?

Vendors can still sign up! Entry is $50 for an 8 ft. table.

QUESTIONS/REGISTATION

Contact Lisa at (208) 420-2295

