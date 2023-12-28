Treat Yourself to New Gear at The Up in Arms Show

Looking to stock up on some great gear? You’re in luck!
You can find everything you need at the Up in Arms Gun Show.
See their vast selection at the Sweetwater Events Complex on January 5th, 6th, and 7th!
Event Details
Friday 5th 3PM – 7PM
Saturday6th 9AM – 5PM
Sunday 7th 9AM – 3PM
Entry is $6 for the weekend
12 and under free with an adult
Advertisement - Story continues below...
DON’T MISS THE GUN GIVEAWAY ON SUNDAY AT 2PM!
A drawing for a SHOTGUN will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 7th.
(1) Raffle ticket will be given per admission.
INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR?
Vendors can still sign up! Entry is $50 for an 8 ft. table.
QUESTIONS/REGISTATION
Contact Lisa at (208) 420-2295
Like Up in Arms LLC on Facebook!