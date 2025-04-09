Treat Yourself to Party Like a Princess Live Concert

April 18th, 2025 at 7pm

April 19th, 2025 Matinee 1pm & 7pm

General Admission: $25

Vip “Royal-Tea” Party Seating Available: $45

(Limited VIP Seats Available-Reservation only)

Pay online or opt for cash payment at the

*VIP “Royal-Tea” members will enjoy Alice in Wonderland themed tables – kid friendly catering 1 hour before the show starts. Food items include cucumber tea sandwiches, Turkey & cheese sandwiches, cakes, cookies, treats, Princess Punch & a small gift to take home.

Upstage Theater Co. invites you to enjoy Party Like a Princess Live Concert! They will have a photographer, Authentic by Fitz Imagery.

Enjoy the stories told by your favorite princesses- even sing & dance along with them!

Upstage theater Merch is available in the lobby before and after the show.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

*Current foster parents fostering children between the ages of 0-10 years old are eligible for FREE general admission tickets. Parents must email Erika directly to make reservation for quantity amount and what day they are interested in. (Name of children will not be asked and are not required)

Email: Upstagetheater307@gmail.com

Visit our Facebook and website to book a princess for your party or event.