Treat Yourself to the 2025 Rock Springs Main Street Market

2025 Main Street Market

Thursdays, July 10 – September 4, 2025

Main Street Market is back.

Get outside. Breathe fresh air. See your friends. The market kicks off Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Downtown Rock Springs. It runs every Thursday, 4–7 p.m., through September 4th on South Main Street.

Shop over 30 vendors. Fresh produce. Homemade crafts. Bath and body goods. Local food.

This is Rock Springs’ oldest market. It’s a summer tradition.

Vendor fees:

Craft: $50

Food: $75

Commercial: $150

Want a booth?

Call 307-352-1434 or email info@downtownrs.com.

See you at the market.