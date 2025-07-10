Treat Yourself to the 2025 Rock Springs Main Street Market

Treat Yourself to the 2025 Rock Springs Main Street Market

2025 Main Street Market
Thursdays, July 10 – September 4, 2025

Main Street Market is back.

Get outside. Breathe fresh air. See your friends. The market kicks off Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Downtown Rock Springs. It runs every Thursday, 4–7 p.m., through September 4th on South Main Street.

Shop over 30 vendors. Fresh produce. Homemade crafts. Bath and body goods. Local food.

This is Rock Springs’ oldest market. It’s a summer tradition.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Vendor fees:

  • Craft: $50
  • Food: $75
  • Commercial: $150

Want a booth?

Call 307-352-1434 or email info@downtownrs.com.

See you at the market.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Get In-The-Know for the 2025 Wyoming’s Big Show!

Get In-The-Know for the 2025 Wyoming’s Big Show!

Saddle Up for the 2025 Cow Country Rodeo!

Saddle Up for the 2025 Cow Country Rodeo!

Able Hands is Hiring

Able Hands is Hiring

Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts “Let’s Get Physicals” Block Party on July 17

Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts “Let’s Get Physicals” Block Party on July 17