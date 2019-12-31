Tree of Sharing Program Successful Thanks to Community Support

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Services’ Tree of Sharing was concluded for the 2019 Holiday Season. With every ornament gone and over 110 presents delivered, this year’s program was a huge success!

The Tree of Sharing Program was originally established to assist the aging community with personal needs and to shine a little light on their holiday season. With the help from the community, the Tree of Sharing has turned into a wonderful tradition that is eagerly awaited each year.

“Thanks to the generosity of individuals in our community, 110 eligible participants were sponsored from the Tree of Sharing. The support that we received is completely amazing, which in return helped our senior citizens who spend Christmas alone meet their basic needs and brighten their holidays,” said Emmy Nielsen, In-Home Service Supervisor.

Young at Heart would like to give a big thank you to our community for the caring support.