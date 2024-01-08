Trial Date, Judge Changed for Former Green River URA Director Theft Case

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The trial date for former Green River Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) Administrator Jennifer “Jennie” Nicole Melvin, 49, has been vacated to March, and will go before a different judge.

Melvin was originally scheduled to go to trial today for allegedly stealing over $42,900 out of the Flaming Gorge Days (FGD) account, and over $34,500 from the Green River URA account. She pleaded not guilty to two felony theft charges in September 2023. However, that trial date has been vacated and the jury trial is now scheduled to take place March 4 at 9 a.m. The trial is scheduled for five days.

While Melvin’s arraignment took place in the Third District Court of Judge Richard Lavery, the trial will now be before Judge Joseph B. Bluemel. Judge Bluemel serves in the Third District Court in Uinta and Lincoln Counties.

Despite the change in judges, the trial will still take place within Sweetwater County, according to court documents. A pre-trial conference is slated to happen Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

Melvin faces a possible prison sentence of 10 years and/or a fine of $10,000, per charge. If found guilty, Melvin could serve a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or have to pay a $20,000 fine. The first count of felony theft stems from a series of alleged “out of normal business” charges and withdrawals from the FGD account while Melvin was serving as the URA Administrator between June 2022 and May 2023.

The second count of felony theft allegedly involves the URA’s Downtown Dollars program, in which consumers could win vouchers provided by the URA to use at businesses in downtown Green River. This program was designed to help revitalize Green River businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic. Court documents state that if a business received a Downtown Dollar voucher payment, they could turn the voucher in to the URA and Melvin would reimburse the business using a check. Melvin allegedly used this program to make fraudulent payments to one specific business.