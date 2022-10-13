Tribute to a Friend Celebrated by Green River Community

A little less than a year ago Green River resident Michael “Mike” Magaña passed away from an untimely epileptic seizure at the age of 33.

He has been greatly missed by friends and family since that day on December 8, 2021, but his memory will forever live on at Green River’s Collier Park.

Michael’s loved ones gathered at the skate park Tuesday night to pay tribute to him by dedicating a bench in his name. Michael’s friend’s, Caleb and Cody Stevenson, and Eddie Kopfman, built the bench in his honor and put it in place after the City of Green River poured a concrete slab to anchor the seat. The bench was designed by Lane Clawson and bears the memorial “Do Your Life – Mike Magaña” — a credo by which Mike lived his life.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mike’s mother Carolyn Boren said her son spent hours at the skate park teaching kids how to skateboard and often shared his board with kids who didn’t have one.

He was also an avid guitarist and did the same for Green River youth who enjoyed playing music. Carolyn said Mike touched many lives and expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the tribute possible.

Afterward, the group enjoyed pizza and other refreshments sharing memories of their friend and family member.