Soul Helper (n.) An individual who comes into your life for a moment, lifetime, or anywhere in between and helps your soul move towards growth, healing and alignment.
Tribute to a Friend Celebrated by Green River Community

The bench bears the inscription that Mike lived his life by touching the lives of many people in the community.

A little less than a year ago Green River resident Michael “Mike” Magaña passed away from an untimely epileptic seizure at the age of 33.

He has been greatly missed by friends and family since that day on December 8, 2021, but his memory will forever live on at Green River’s Collier Park.

Michael’s loved ones gathered at the skate park Tuesday night to pay tribute to him by dedicating a bench in his name. Michael’s friend’s, Caleb and Cody Stevenson, and Eddie Kopfman, built the bench in his honor and put it in place after the City of Green River poured a concrete slab to anchor the seat. The bench was designed by Lane Clawson and bears the memorial “Do Your Life – Mike Magaña” — a credo by which Mike lived his life.

Mike’s mother Carolyn Boren said her son spent hours at the skate park teaching kids how to skateboard and often shared his board with kids who didn’t have one.

He was also an avid guitarist and did the same for Green River youth who enjoyed playing music. Carolyn said Mike touched many lives and expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the tribute possible.

Afterward, the group enjoyed pizza and other refreshments sharing memories of their friend and family member.

