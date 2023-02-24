Tricia Lee (Hayes) Reaves (April 26, 1957 – February 14, 2023)

Tricia Lee (Hayes) Reaves passed peacefully at her granddaughter’s home in East Helena, MT on February 14, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her husband, kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

Tricia was born April 26, 1957 in Soda Springs, ID to William Russell and Betty Elaine Hayes, she was 65 at her time of passing.

Tricia graduated from Rock Springs High School, and married her high school sweetheart Steven T Kunz on January 31, 1975. Together they had three children: Jesse Thomas, Spring Elaine, and Destiny Lee. Tricia spent much of her adult life working in Green River at Safeway and later managing the Maverick. She made many long-lasting friendships here. Towards the end of her working years, she worked as a caregiver and poured love into her residents. Tricia had a giving heart and was known to always be there for family and friends in need. When her children reached their teenage years, she was then known as “mom” by many of her children’s friends and had an open door policy where everyone was welcome. After many years Tricia and Steven divorced. She then fell in love with William Dennis Reaves, and they married on December 5, 2012. Tricia was his rock, his best friend, and his person. Her marriage with Dennis allowed for her to travel and see much of the country as his work took them on many adventures. She found a love for Texas and Pennsylvania, then again making long lasting friendships and memories in both places.

Tricia enjoyed spending time with her family and snuggling all her grandbabies. She also loved spending time outdoors. She took pleasure in lake outings, camping, and anything in the sunshine. She also enjoyed crafting and ceramics in her younger years. She had an unconditional love and passion for anything ladybug related.

Tricia is preceded in death by her loving parents William Russell Hayes and Betty Elaine Johnson Hayes. She is survived by her husband William Dennis Reaves of Helena, MT; her sisters LuDene Rasmussen (Alan Rasmussen) of Grace, ID; Annette Nate (Mike Nate) of Dingle, ID; and brother Terrence Hayes of Rawlins, WY. Her children Jesse Kunz of Gillette, WY; Spring (Jerome) Lord of Anchorage, AK; and Destiny Stromberg of Gillette, WY; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with some aunts, uncles and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at Georgetown City Park in Georgetown, ID on July 15, 2023 from noon to 4 p.m. where her life will be memorialized and lunch provided. Please join us to celebrate her life.