Trinity Kellum (April 18, 2008 – November 3, 2025)

Trinity was the daughter of Gabe and Kimberly Kellum. She was born with a rare brain condition called Holoprosencephaly and was a fighter from the start.

Trinity was always smiling and babbling. She loved listening to music but Disney songs were her favorite. She liked animal sounds, bright colors and toys with colorful lights. She loved going to school and being around her friends.

Trinity joined her father in Heaven and is walking, running, talking and playing. All things her earthly body could not do.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She is survived by her mother Kimberly Kellum of Green River; her sisters Chelsee Ferris (Mike) of Pinedale and Cassidy Ames ( Daniel) of Vienna, Illinois; a brother Joshua Kellum of Green River; her maternal grandmother Rosemarie Brewer of Pinedale; an aunt, Lorette Dart (Roger) of Roosevelt, Utah.

She is proceeded in death by her father Gabe Kellum; her maternal grandfather Richard Brewer; her paternal grandmother Shirley Kellum.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on November 15, 2025 at the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal order of Eagles in Green River.