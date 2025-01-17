Trio of Cowboys Represent Wyoming in Collegiate All-Star Games

LARAMIE — Three Wyoming Cowboys football players are showcasing their talents this month at prestigious collegiate all-star games. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and safety Isaac White participated in the College Gridiron Showcase on January 12, while offensive lineman Nofoafia Tulafono is set to take the field at the Trillion Tropical Bowl on January 19.

Bertagnole, a Casper native, made his mark at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas. Over his Wyoming career, Bertagnole appeared in 54 games, recording 205 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, placing him in the top 10 in program history. He also notched 11 sacks, forced three fumbles, and recovered two. In the 2023 season, Bertagnole tallied a career-high 60 tackles, adding 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He was named Second Team All-Mountain West by the conference and First Team All-MW by Phil Steele that year, following a Second Team selection from Steele in 2022.

Tulafono, from Victorville, Calif., will represent the Cowboys at the Trillion Tropical Bowl in Daytona Beach, Fla., on January 19. During his Wyoming career, Tulafono played in 50 games, starting 38 consecutive contests since 2022. He earned All-Conference honors from both Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus and was a 2024 nominee for the Polynesian Player of the Year. This past season, he was named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West after starting all 12 games. Tulafono played over 350 pass-blocking snaps, allowing just one sack while delivering more than 20 pancake blocks. His 82.7 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 25th nationally and second in the Mountain West.

White, a Pottstown, Pa., native, joined Bertagnole at the College Gridiron Showcase. Over his career, White appeared in 49 games, amassing 219 tackles, with 144 solo stops and 75 assisted tackles. He recorded 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions, one of which came in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. In the 2024 season, White recorded 57 tackles in nine games, including 38 solo stops. His standout performances included a career-high 10 tackles against BYU on September 14, 2024.

This trio of standout Cowboys leaves a lasting legacy in the Brown and Gold, continuing to represent Wyoming on the national stage.